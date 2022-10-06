James Hambro & Partners Sells 600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 3,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.