EULAV Asset Management Has $20.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

