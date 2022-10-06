Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 2,215,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,542 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,786,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 577,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.