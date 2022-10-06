Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

