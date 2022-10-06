Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.