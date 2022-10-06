Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

