Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.96 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

