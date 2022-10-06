Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

