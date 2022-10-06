PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.96 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

