Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

