Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $466,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.