The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.43.

Shares of GS stock opened at $309.00 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.