WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $19.96 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

