First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,561.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 137.9% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $204.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

