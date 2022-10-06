Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $385.84 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

