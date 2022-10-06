Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 771 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.43. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

