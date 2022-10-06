Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.21 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

