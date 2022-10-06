Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 524 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.55 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

