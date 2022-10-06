The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.