Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

