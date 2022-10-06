Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Invests $909,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

