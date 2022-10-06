Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.32 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

