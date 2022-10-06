Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,368,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

