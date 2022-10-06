Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $271,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

