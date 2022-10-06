iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $378.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

