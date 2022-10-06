Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $378.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.17 and a 200-day moving average of $407.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

