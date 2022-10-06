Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $274.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.33.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

