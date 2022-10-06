Security National Bank Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

