Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

