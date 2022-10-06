Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $321.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.08 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

