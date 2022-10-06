Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,700 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AbbVie by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,474,000 after purchasing an additional 283,978 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AbbVie by 58,549.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 341,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after buying an additional 340,755 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 312,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.33 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

