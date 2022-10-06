Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

