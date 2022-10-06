Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,210 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,418,000 after purchasing an additional 317,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.