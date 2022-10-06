Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 31,489 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TWTR stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $989,137 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

