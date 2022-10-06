Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

