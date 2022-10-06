NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Reduced by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

