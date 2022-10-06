NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 255,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

