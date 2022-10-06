Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 253 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

