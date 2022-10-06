Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

