Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 95,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $385.84 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.85. The company has a market capitalization of $493.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

