Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 179,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.12.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

