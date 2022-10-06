American Research & Management Co. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

