Arjuna Capital Acquires 109 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 38,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

