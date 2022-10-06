Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.2% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.5% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.49. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $354.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.