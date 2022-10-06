Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,862 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2,801.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MATX opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,473. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

