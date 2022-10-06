Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

