McDonald Partners LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,802,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYG stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

