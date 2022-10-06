Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $283.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.41. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

