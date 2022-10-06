Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 505,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

