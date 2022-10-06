Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $420.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 462.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

